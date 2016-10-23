Drill on emergency preparedness

A drill for emergency preparedness in case of fuel leak on Kochi’s busy roads will be conducted on Puthiya Road-Refinery Road, Irumpanam, on Monday.

The drill is being organized under the initiative of the Disaster Management Authority, said a press release here.

Various government departments are participating in the drill, which will depict an accident involving a diesel and an LPG tanker. People in the 200-metre area of the accident will be evacuated.

The drill will be conducted between 11 a. m. and 1 p.m. Vehicular traffic from Lamp Junction to Refinery and Ambalamedu to the Refinery will be blocked during the drill.

Numbers to be contacted during emergency: Police: 100; Fireforce 101; District Disaster Management Authority Control Room: 0484-2423513, and ambulance: 108.