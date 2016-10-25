Kochi

Dispute over unloading of cars at port resolved

The dispute over who should be engaged to unload the cars that arrive in ships at the Kochi port was resolved at a round of discussions held in the presence of the chairman of the Headload Workers’ Welfare Board, Kattakkada Shashi.

A statement issued by the Cochin Port Area Committee of the Headload Workers’ Welfare Board said that the contractor engaged by the logistics company for unloading the cars had agreed to deploy workers for the unloading operations through the board.

The board chairman said at the outset that workers registered with the board should be deployed for the unloading operations on a turn basis.

The chairman and officials also accepted the argument by the contractor that workers registered with the board were being utilised for the unloading of cars at the port.

Board’s mission

The board’s mission is to ensure that workers in the unorganised sector is brought under an umbrella of social and financial protection.

Their employment and wages are regulated and their welfare is looked after by the board, the press release said.

The board officials also pointed out that it would be against the law to deploy workers who are registered with it without the board’s knowledge.

This could lead to problems such as disputes over wages. It would be against the long-term interests of the port.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:15:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Dispute-over-unloading-of-cars-at-port-resolved/article16081183.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY