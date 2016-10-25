Dispute over unloading of cars at port resolved

The dispute over who should be engaged to unload the cars that arrive in ships at the Kochi port was resolved at a round of discussions held in the presence of the chairman of the Headload Workers’ Welfare Board, Kattakkada Shashi.

A statement issued by the Cochin Port Area Committee of the Headload Workers’ Welfare Board said that the contractor engaged by the logistics company for unloading the cars had agreed to deploy workers for the unloading operations through the board.

The board chairman said at the outset that workers registered with the board should be deployed for the unloading operations on a turn basis.

The chairman and officials also accepted the argument by the contractor that workers registered with the board were being utilised for the unloading of cars at the port.

Board’s mission

The board’s mission is to ensure that workers in the unorganised sector is brought under an umbrella of social and financial protection.

Their employment and wages are regulated and their welfare is looked after by the board, the press release said.

The board officials also pointed out that it would be against the law to deploy workers who are registered with it without the board’s knowledge.

This could lead to problems such as disputes over wages. It would be against the long-term interests of the port.