Demonetisation: BJP flays State govt. stance

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, on Thursday, asked the Kerala government to make it clear if it stood with the poor or with hoarders of unaccounted money and fake currency racketeers.

Condemning the State government’s criticism of demonetisation, Mr. Madhav said the government led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed it for political expediency.

“I have read in one [news]paper that Pinarayi Vijayan, when he was in the Opposition, accused [then] Chief Minister Oommen Chandy of corruption in the Vizhinjam project to the tune of Rs.6,000 crore. What’s that Rs.6,000 crore money? Is it not black money? Papers in this State have also reported that huge amounts of black money are stashed away in cooperative banks and Income Tax Department sources have given figures like Rs.30,000 crore. Doesn’t this bother the Finance Minister here? It’s that money, the illicit money that needs to be brought out (sic),” he said.

Modi government has been able to bring out Rs.1,25,000 crore stashed away in tax havens abroad.

