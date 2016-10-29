Decide on seats in 2 medical colleges: HC

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Admission Supervisory Committee to take a decision on the admission to the MBBS seats of Karuna Medical College and Kannur Medical College, two self-financing medical colleges, after scrutinising all relevant records to be produced by the managements.

Deprecating the conduct of the two self-financing medical colleges in not complying with the conditions such as online uploading of applications set by the court, a Division Bench directed the colleges to pay a cost of Rs.1 lakh each for their laxity and “spoiling the time of the court.” The court asked them to pay the amount to Kerala State Mediation and Conciliation Centre, Ernakulam, within one month,

The court also directed the committee to finalise the right of eligible students to get admitted, based on the inter se merit among the students already admitted by the petitioners’ institutions and those identified by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations in the spot allotment held on October 7, 2016, and the relative claim of the students who had approached the High Court.

The Bench ordered that the petitioners shall produce all the relevant records in connection with the admissions before the committee by 10 a.m. on October 31, 2016, and the proceedings shall be finalised by the committee at the earliest.

The Bench directed the two colleges to produce audited balance sheets and other records before the committee in two weeks for taking a call on the fee structure of the colleges.

The court further directed the committee to finalise the proceedings with regard to the regulation and fixation of annual fee for the course in a further period of three months. If the fee finalised by the committee was less than the fee stipulated in the prospectus and collected from the students concerned, excess fee should be refunded or set off against the annual fee payable for the future years.

The court also made obsolete its interim order upholding the committee order de-reserving 35 per cent of the management seats in the Karuna Medical College.