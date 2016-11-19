Kochi

Deal to provide toilets inked



Pacts to provide





toilets inked



The city corporation on Friday inked agreements with 157 residents of the city to provide them toilets at their households. The agreement was signed as part of the joint programme of the local body and the Swachh Bharat Mission to provide toilets to all the needy residents. Soumini Jain, Kochi Mayor, inaugurated the function organised in this connection. The local body has identified 1,950 beneficiaries through a survey. Each beneficiary will get Rs.15,400. Help would be extended to all eligible persons and more applications would be considered, said V.K. Minimol, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the local body.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 11:58:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Deal-to-provide-toilets-inked/article16667817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY