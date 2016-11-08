Kochi

Daily wager returns lost gold to owner

Setting an example in honesty, a daily wage earner in Muvattupuzha returned a bag containing 25 sovereigns of gold and Rs.75,000 in cash to its owner on Sunday.

Shaiju Puthanpura 38, a native of Kadathi in Muvattupuzha, was on his way to a construction site in the town in the morning when he found a bag lying on the roadside near the Fire Station Junction. Upon inspection, he was shocked to find a huge volume of gold and money inside.

“The bag belonged to a goldsmith, Santosh of Kadathi. He lost it while travelling on his two-wheeler,” officials said.

Shaiju rushed to the Muvattupuzha police station and handed over the bag. The police traced the owner and handed it over to him.

The jewellery was part of an order and had it not been returned, Mr.Santosh would have suffered a huge financial liability.

Delighted by the goodwill gesture, Mr.Santosh offered a cash reward to Mr.Shaiju. However, the daily wage earner refused to accept it.

