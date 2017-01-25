DTPC’s rural tourism initiatives to be launched this week

KOCHI: A slew of innovative tourism initiatives are set to be added to the kitty of the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) this week, primarily to promote rural-tourism initiatives.

The council will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private firms to jointly promote three initiatives — an island tour of Mulavukad; cycling-cum-kayaking in Muziris heritage zone, Thattekad, and Kodanad, and a dental tourism venture. The DTPC governing committee has already given in-principle approval for the projects.

“We will do promotional campaigns for the revenue-sharing ventures for which we will earn 20 per cent of the income and another ₹10,000 as branding fee. The private firms will have to execute the ventures in accordance with DTPC norms. This will ensure that tourists get standardised service. The track record of the firms and their commitment to tourism have been verified,” said sources in the council.

The Mulavukad village tour will showcase to guests the island’s culture, besides promoting eco/backwater tourism. Cookery classes too will be organised to popularise ethnic cuisine and an assortment of sea-food delicacies. Guests can also do angling and visit farms. Incidentally, the firm that partners with the DTPC had won a State-level award for coming up with innovative tourism products.

Full and half-day packages will be unveiled as part of cycling and kayaking tours in Muziris, Thattekad, and Kodanad. “The Muziris circuit is ready, wherein guests can have food at the island and watch birds. In Thattekad, they can watch birds while kayaking. They can either travel here or to Kodanad by cycle from Kochi or opt for buses, prior to joining the regional tours. Watching elephant bath and toddy tapping also form part of the package,” said Santosh Thayil, an organiser of the tours.

The dental tourism venture is aimed mainly at foreign tourists who can avail affordable dental treatment even as enjoying a holiday in popular tourist destinations, said DTPC sources.