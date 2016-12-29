Custodial torture: police panel chief slams delinquent officers

KOCHI: The police top brass must adopt a common yardstick for initiating disciplinary action against members of the force who adopt third-degree methods against suspects and others, Narayana Kurup, Chairman of the Kerala State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA), has said.

Several officials go off the hook owing to the discretionary powers used by officers probing custodial torture cases. He lamented that Sub Inspectors and other officials who physically torture people are often transferred to other stations, but it was no deterrent. “Rather, they must be suspended pending enquiry. The enquiry must be completed fast enough and an increment or two of the delinquent official must be withheld. They must be demoted in grave instances of human rights violations, Mr. Kurup, a former Judge of the Kerala High Court, said.

Recent incidents

The message that suspension will follow must be clear and loud since there has been a steep increase in custodial torture cases in the past two months, he said, after paying a second visit to Nazeer, an autorickshaw driver who was brutally assaulted at Panangad police station on suspicion that he had stolen goods from shops. He is undergoing treatment at the General Hospital.

“Nazeer has been disabled by the police assault. He cannot walk, neither is he in a position to drive his auto since the police used cane to beat the underside of his feet. He also has pain all over his body and has elevated internal muscle injuries. Prima facie, he cannot be linked with the CCTV visuals obtained from the shops,” Mr. Kurup said

“The torture was pre-planned and systematic. The police even used pepper spray on the private parts of the driver. This goes against the Supreme Court ruling that the police must not deploy barbaric methods on suspects,” he added.

He referred to a slew of cases wherein errant policemen and officers were not suspended despite complaints that they had unleashed torture on hapless victims. For instance, the Sub Inspector of the Harbour Police Station and two civil police officers were let off with a transfer, despite the charge of using brute force on a school bus driver following an unproven complaint four months ago.

However, a policeman in Kollam was suspended for inflicting injuries on a bike rider who was not wearing helmet.

Subordinate officers feel they can get away with torture, despite the Chief Minister saying that the government is against custodial torture. He reiterated that a good share of SIs involved in torture cases are from the 2014 batch. “They are mostly rough and rude, possibly due to improper selection, training and orientation. They must be retrained and reoriented to abide by rules and to effectively ensure law and order,” Mr Kurup said.