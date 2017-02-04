Kochi

Cusat’s ‘coal mine’ strikes gold

A replica of a coal mine, created as part of the technical festival of the engineering department at Cusat.

A replica of a coal mine, created as part of the technical festival of the engineering department at Cusat.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A half-a-kilometre replica of a coal mine at the engineering department of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) drew a lot of visitors and won praise for the great effort made by students of the mechanical engineering department.

One of the organisers said the ‘coal mine’ was the largest replicated in Kerala at any technical festival and that it was the result of a month-long effort by students. The replica was created as part of the technical festival of the engineering department.

It was the brainchild of Emmanuel P. Jacob, a third year student of mechanical engineering, said organisers.

The replica brought to life the cave-like structure, with all the important chambers and the risks associated with mining activities. The endurances and difficulties faced by a coal miner in the 1980s and 90s were presented and explained to the visitors.

The students involved in replicating the coal mine including Kiran K.P., Rahul K.R., Pranav M.S., Akshai Sidharth Prakash, Karun Praveen, Mohammed Suhaid, Kiran Sunil, Karthik Sankar, Dasharath, Rohan George, Kuruvilla Mathew, H. Vivek, Sanjay Pratapan and others said they were rewarded for their effort by the visitors who were full of praise for the model. The students were led in their efforts by the head of the department M.R.R. Panikkar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 3:04:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Cusat%E2%80%99s-%E2%80%98coal-mine%E2%80%99-strikes-gold/article17194820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY