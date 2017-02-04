Cusat’s ‘coal mine’ strikes gold

A half-a-kilometre replica of a coal mine at the engineering department of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) drew a lot of visitors and won praise for the great effort made by students of the mechanical engineering department.

One of the organisers said the ‘coal mine’ was the largest replicated in Kerala at any technical festival and that it was the result of a month-long effort by students. The replica was created as part of the technical festival of the engineering department.

It was the brainchild of Emmanuel P. Jacob, a third year student of mechanical engineering, said organisers.

The replica brought to life the cave-like structure, with all the important chambers and the risks associated with mining activities. The endurances and difficulties faced by a coal miner in the 1980s and 90s were presented and explained to the visitors.

The students involved in replicating the coal mine including Kiran K.P., Rahul K.R., Pranav M.S., Akshai Sidharth Prakash, Karun Praveen, Mohammed Suhaid, Kiran Sunil, Karthik Sankar, Dasharath, Rohan George, Kuruvilla Mathew, H. Vivek, Sanjay Pratapan and others said they were rewarded for their effort by the visitors who were full of praise for the model. The students were led in their efforts by the head of the department M.R.R. Panikkar.