Currency shortage continues

While shortage of small change continued for the tenth day of demonetisation, crowds at banks started wearing thin for exchange of banned currency, more so because the limit was reduced to Rs.2,000 and a new trend of panic-stricken people repaying loans in haste emerged.

“It doesn’t appear to be a good trend from the banks’ point of view, as it is going to adversely affect our loans portfolio. There’s no need to close your ‘performing’ loans in a jiffy,” a senior official with the State Bank of India (SBI) said on condition of anonymity.

The SBI and its associates have about a hundred of their ATMs continuously loaded in and around the city with Rs.2,000 and Rs.100 currency notes.

The branches, too, stacked small change brought from the treasury in Thriuvananthapuram. ATMs and branches in suburban Kochi continued to reel under pressure for want of adequate cash.

The overall availability of currency, however, remained more or less the same as the past week but bank officials are hopeful that the arrival of fresh tranche of Rs.500 notes presumably on Monday would better the situation.

A leading private bank frisked its employees and checked their baggage to ensure that they did not go out of their way to ‘help’ customers.

People who could not find small change for their Rs.2,000 notes conducted transactions using ‘I owe you’ slips or bartering goods. Fuel stations, which the government said could be used to swipe cards to get currency of Rs.2,000, largely refused to do the same.

“They refused to accept the Rs.2,000 note even if you bought petrol for Rs.500 unless you would take the balance in banned currency,” rued Sreejith, a motorist.