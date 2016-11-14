Currency rush eases; business still down

The rush to exchange high value currency notes, demonetized Tuesday night, appeared to have eased a little in the city though long queues were spotted at some of the bank branches even as many of the automatic teller machines (ATMs) remained closed or did not have money throughout the day. Retail business, including those in the market hub of Broadway, remained slack and many of them did not open for business on Sunday.

Migrant workers hit

The worst hit group in the city appeared to be workers from other States. One of the longest queues in the city was before the Menaka branch of the State Bank of India, where people formed a long queue even before the banking hours. Queues were also spotted at Thripunithura and near Vyttila in the city.

A banker in the city said the rush for currency exchange continued unabated in some of the branches in the morning hours on Sunday on cue that Monday would be a holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, bankers have clarified that Monday would not be a holiday.

‘Manageable crowd’

Compared to the previous two days, “it was a manageable crowd on Sunday”, said another banker, who felt that the rush would ease with another couple of working days. He indicated that currency replenishment was expected and the situation would be easy. A State Bank of Travancore official said around 1,500 ATMs directly managed by the bank worked without cash running out on Sunday.

Business down

Meanwhile, business at small retail outlets, eateries, transport and other service sector units continued to be slack on Sunday on account of the shortage of small denomination currency notes. The Ernakulam vegetable market was virtually deserted on Sunday while business was slack at other centres.

General secretary of Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association N. H. Shameed said small businesses were the worst hit by the Union government’s decision on high denomination currency notes. The Rs.2,000 notes available now posed a big problem as small change was scarce, he said.

He also said if the situation continued and small change was not available, the market stall owners would join the strike declared by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi from Tuesday.

