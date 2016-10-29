Crime Branch likely to probe medico’s death

The Crime Branch is likely to take over the investigation into the death of Shamna Tasnim, a medical student, at the Ernakulam Government Medical College.

At present, the City Police are probing the case. Director General of Police Lokanath Behera is learned to have given such an assurance to the victim’s father K.A. Abootty, who met him in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Mr. Behera is learned to have contacted the Kochi police to know about the case.

The visit comes close on the heels of a press conference convened by Mr. Abootty on Thursday at which he demanded that a woman IPS officer be handed over the case. He was not satisfied with the ongoing probe conducted by an officer who reports to the city Police Commissioner.

However, Mr.Abootty didn’t press the demand for a lady officer during his meeting with the DGP. Mr. Abootty insisted on a fair investigation into his daughter’s death under suspicious circumstances. He cited the finding of medical negligence in a report submitted by a three-member panel led by the Joint Director of Medical Education.