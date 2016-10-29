Kochi

Crime Branch likely to probe medico’s death

The Crime Branch is likely to take over the investigation into the death of Shamna Tasnim, a medical student, at the Ernakulam Government Medical College.

At present, the City Police are probing the case. Director General of Police Lokanath Behera is learned to have given such an assurance to the victim’s father K.A. Abootty, who met him in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Mr. Behera is learned to have contacted the Kochi police to know about the case.

The visit comes close on the heels of a press conference convened by Mr. Abootty on Thursday at which he demanded that a woman IPS officer be handed over the case. He was not satisfied with the ongoing probe conducted by an officer who reports to the city Police Commissioner.

However, Mr.Abootty didn’t press the demand for a lady officer during his meeting with the DGP. Mr. Abootty insisted on a fair investigation into his daughter’s death under suspicious circumstances. He cited the finding of medical negligence in a report submitted by a three-member panel led by the Joint Director of Medical Education.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:55:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Crime-Branch-likely-to-probe-medico%E2%80%99s-death/article16084846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY