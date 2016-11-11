Court rejects plea for re-probe

The Ernakulam District Principal and Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed a petition by Paapu, father of the Dalit law student who was brutally killed in Perumbavoor on April 28, seeking re-investigation into her murder.
Dismissing the petition, the court observed that the complainant could not produce documents or evidences against a charge sheet filed by the police, to consider a re-investigation.
He had submitted that the charge sheet filed by the special investigation team did not substantiate the findings of the post-mortem report and circumstantial evidences in the case.
