Court rejects plea for re-probe

The Ernakulam District Principal and Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed a petition by Paapu, father of the Dalit law student who was brutally killed in Perumbavoor on April 28, seeking re-investigation into her murder.

Dismissing the petition, the court observed that the complainant could not produce documents or evidences against a charge sheet filed by the police, to consider a re-investigation.

He had submitted that the charge sheet filed by the special investigation team did not substantiate the findings of the post-mortem report and circumstantial evidences in the case.