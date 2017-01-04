Court orders attachment of corporation vehicles

It was an embarrassing day for the Mayor on Tuesday after a court ordered that the vehicles of the Kochi Corporation, including her official car, be attached to realise the compensation awarded in a land acquisition case.

The official vehicle of the Mayor was taken to a workshop for repair when the official from the Revenue Department reached the Corporation office to execute the court order.

However, the order was put on hold for the day.

Responding to the developments, Mayor Soumini Jain said the revenue recovery was ordered for clearing the payment of compensation for the land acquired for Sahodaran Ayyapan Road.

Brahmapuram burden

Incidentally, the Kochi Corporation may soon have to shoulder the burden for acquiring the land for the solid waste management plant at Brahmapuram as the government has not yet released the funds for paying the compensation. The local body had acted as facilitator for the acquisition of the nearly100 acre. It was also estimated that around ₹100 crore will have to be paid as compensation, the Mayor said.

As the civic body has repeatedly took up the issue with the State government, it wanted the land and ₹11 crore that was available with the local body for acquiring the land to be transferred to the government.

The fund is still with the Ernakulam District Collector. The government had also promised to earmark the fund in the State budget, she said. The predicament of the Corporation in the case was repeatedly brought to the attention of the Ministers and senior officials of the Local Self-Government Department, she said.