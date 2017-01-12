Court acquits godman in firing case, citing lack of evidence

KOCHI: The Additional Sessions Court at Paravur on Thursday acquitted controversial godman Swami Himaval Bhadrananda in a case of firing at the Aluva police station in 2008.

Pronouncing the verdict, Sessions Judge A.V. Narayanan pointed to lack of convincing evidence to prove the charge against Bhadrananda under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempted suicide). Noting that it was not the intention of the accused to commit suicide, the judge observed that the case against Bhadrananda had been registered suo moto by the Circle Inspector of Police, Aluva.

It was K.G. Babu Kumar, the current Deputy Superintendent of Police and then Circle Inspector, who had grabbed the pistol from Bhadrananda on May 17, 2008 in an attempt to disarm him. In the melee, Bhadrananda fired two shots from his pistol at the Circle Inspector’s office.

Bhadrananda was taken to the police station after he threatened to end his life using the pistol at his house near Aluva. When the police tried to overpower him, the gun went off, injuring Bhadrananda and a reporter of a vernacular daily.

The sequence of events that took place on May 17, 2008 began with Bhadrananda reportedly telephoning a reporter of a television news channel and threatening to kill himself. According to the police, Bhadrananda was agitated as he had been asked by his landlord to vacate the rented house at Aluva where he was staying with his mother.

On an alert by the reporter, the police reached the spot and took him to the office of the CI. Meanwhile, journalists who had arrived at the police station were enraged that only one reporter was allowed into the office. As they protested, Bhadrananda advanced towards them, and suddenly his pistol went off, firing two rounds.

Meanwhile, legal sources said the State government would soon file an appeal against the sessions court verdict. The petition will be filed citing that the accused had kicked off pandemonium inside the police station by taking the law into his own hands and violating the guidelines for granting arms licence.

The Ernakulam North Police had arrested Bhadrananda the other day on the charge of attempting to spread communal hatred and remanded him to custody.