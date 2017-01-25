Council suggests amendments to govt’s tax proposals

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has requested the State government to reconsider its proposal exempting certain sections from the property tax net.

A special session of the corporation council held here on Wednesday asked the government to restrict property tax exemption to houses of plinth area below 330 sq.ft. and dwelling units of those Below Poverty Line (BPL). The latest proposal is to exempt houses up to 660 sq.ft. from the tax net.

Explaining the position of the civic administration, Mayor Soumini Jain and Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod said the civic body would suffer huge revenue loss if the exemption was extended to residential units up to 660 sq.ft. There are 93,389 such units in the city. The local body may lose up to ₹9 crore annually on account of the decision, they said.

The civic administrators added that most studio apartments in the city had a plinth area of around 660 sq.ft. The benefits offered to the poor shall not be extended to posh studio apartments, they said.

LDF dissent

Meanwhile, LDF councillors recorded their dissent against the proposal to bring down the tax net to 330 sq.ft. The benefit of no-tax-scheme should be extended to all residential units up to 660 sq.ft., they said.

Meanwhile, the local body suggested amendments to the government proposal that there shall not be any tax hike for houses up to 2000 sq.ft. Such a suggestion, if implemented, will eat up the revenue of the corporation, the civic administrators feared.

The suggestion of the local body to bring houses under the segment will have an impact on 86,087 dwelling units. If the suggestion fails to find favour with the State government, the local body will tend to lose around ₹5 crore annually, they said.

The funds thus realised by the local body will be used for development projects in the divisions, the civic administrators added.

However, the local body will have no other go but to implement the decisions of the government if its suggestions are turned down.