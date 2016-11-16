Council meet ends in chaos

The civic administration of Kochi on Tuesday presented its achievements during the first year in office at the corporation council even as the Opposition termed it as a ‘lost year’.

The day’s proceedings in the council began with K.J. Antony, the LDF leader in the council, reading out a ‘charge sheet’ against the Congress-led civic administration. In his nearly 45-minute long speech, Mr. Antony held the civic administration responsible for its failure to live up to the expectation of people. CPI(M) councillors Poornima Narayan, V.P. Chandran and Benny Fernandez also criticised the administration.

From the ruling bench, Deputy Mayor T. J. Vinod, Welfare Standing Committee chairman A.B. Sabu, and Congress councillor Thampi Subramaniyam hailed the civic administration for the achievements and generously shared the credit for the success with all the councillors.

Achievements

In her reply, Soumini Jain, Kochi Mayor, highlighted the gains which, she felt, should make every councillor proud. From the roll on, roll off service to streamlining the functioning of the local body, earning an ISO certification for its office, the progress made in the construction of the new office and the payment of major portion of the arrears to the contractors of the local body, Ms. Jain said much could be done in the first year.

The council session ended in chaos as the Opposition demanded a probe by the Vigilance into the reported incidents of missing office files.