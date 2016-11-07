Corporation set to begin Amrut works

Work on the footpath between Jose Junction and Atlantis will begin next week.

The work is being undertaken under the Centres’Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation Project (Amrut), said a press release from Chairman of the Works Standing Committee of the Corporation of Cochin P.M. Harris.

The footpath between Madhava Pharmacy and Jose Junction has been taken by Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

Around Rs.2 crore will be spent on building the 1,450-metre footpath. It footpath will have durable tiles, ducts for cables, manholes for cleaning the drain system and handrails.

Second phase

The second phase of the work will involve the footpath between Atlantis and Thevara.

Cleaning of the Pashnithodu has also been undertaken under the Amrut programme.

The project involves an expenditure of around Rs.2 crore. Besides de-congesting the canal, protection walls are being built to revive the canal, the press release added.

Renovation of the St.John’s Park in Fort Kochi at a cost of Rs.39 lakh is another major project being undertaken under the Central scheme by the corporatopm.