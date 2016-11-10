Corporation asked to explain delay in housing project

The High Court of Kerala has directed the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation to file an affidavit within a week on a petition on the delay in completing the housing projects under Rajiv Awas Yojana Scheme for Mattancherry.

An order passed by the High Court said the Secretary will have to appear in person and explain the position, if the local body failed to file its statement before November 15.

Notices were also issued to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, Kerala, and the Director, Urban Housing Mission, Kerala.

Two complexes

The petition filed by Sunrise, Kochi, a social organisation, submitted that there had been an inordinate delay on the part of the respondents in the construction of two 12-storey apartment complexes in ward No 2 of the Mattancherry area of the Kochi Corporation.

The apartments were meant to be constructed for as many as 398 homeless families residing in the area, and the project, which commenced in 2013, was supposed to be completed by March 2017.

No Central support

It was also submitted that the Central government would not support the project beyond December 2016, it was submitted.

Though some ground work for the project was initiated, the scheme could not be completed.

The failure on the part of the authorities to complete the project in time amounted to violation of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, the petitioner submitted.

