Corpn. wants deadline extended

The demonetisation of currencies has hit the Kochi Corporation hard as its daily revenue collection has almost dried up.
The revenue of the local body has trickled down to less than Rs.2 lakh a day from the average Rs.25 lakh giving way to apprehensions that even the disbursement of salaries and pension would be disrupted. With lesser denominations becoming unavailable, there had been a significant fall in the income, said a communication issued by Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain. The November 11 deadline for making the payments of various taxes to local bodies has not helped the local body.
Kochi Corporation had approached the State and the Central governments to permit the local body to collect its payments from the public in the denominations of Rs.500 and Rs. 1,000 till December, said Ms. Jain.
Daily revenue collection of the local body goes down from Rs.25 lakh to Rs.2 lakh
