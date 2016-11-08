Coop. to pay Re.1-per-litre incentive to dairy farmers

The Ernakulam Region Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union will pay Rs.1 per litre as incentive to dairy farmers in the districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam and Idukki from its own reserves to help the farmers tide over the current rise in the cost of milk production.

The extra Rs.1 per litre would be paid to farmers from November 11, said ERCMPU chairman P.A. Balan. He said providing just Rs.1 extra per litre would not be enough to meet the cost of production and the price was likely to be hiked to meet the current situation.

However, he said the price would be decided only in consultation with the State government.

The State-level cooperative for milk collection and sale has appointed a commission to study the situation and submit a report. The report will be discussed with the government before the price is hiked. Mr. Balan said the State’s dairy farmers were facing a crisis-like situation.

Farmers should be able to get at least a little above Rs.4 per litre to make good the cost of production and to retain them in the dairy sector, he said.

No new dairy farmers were coming forward to take up dairying.

A few new farms were coming up but not small farmers, he added.

Milk price was last hiked in August 2014.

It was a hike of Rs.3 per litre, taking the price of fatty milk to Rs.38 per litre and non-fatty milk to Rs.35 per litre.

Kerala was doing quite well in milk production.

The total collection of the Milma union was around 11.5 lakh litres per day.

The ERCMPU region accounted for around 3.20 lakh litres per day. There are around 60,000 dairy farmers in the region.

The hot summer and the poor rains have added to the woes of the farmers with milk production falling. At the same time, the threat of cheaper milk from Tamil Nadu looms large.

