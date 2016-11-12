Consider ban on plastic carry bags, State told

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to take a call on banning the use and manufacture of plastic carry bags of all sizes.

The Bench also directed the government to file a report by November 9.

The directives were passed when a writ petition filed by the Aluva-based All Kerala River Protection Council came up for hearing.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the government submitted that the government had taken steps to implement an earlier directive of the High Court to ban burning of solid waste, including rubber and plastic, in public spaces and implementing the new Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 in its true spirit.

Additional Advocate General Ranjith Thampan submitted that the government was committed to adopting a programmatic and scientific waste management, including plastic waste management, ensuring involvement of all stakeholders as envisaged by the new Plastic Waste Management Rules.

The government also informed the court that the State-level coordination committee for decentralisation had decided to use plastic in at least 10 per cent of the roads being constructed under local self-government institutions.

The government had directed the Chief Engineer, Local Self-Government Institutions, to issue detailed guidelines. Besides, the government had also decided to use plastic in road works under the PWD. It submitted that action had been initiated for setting up infrastructure for segregation, collection, storage, transportation, and disposal of plastic waste and creating awareness among stakeholders about their responsibilities.