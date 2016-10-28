Complaints pile up over new ration cards

With just days to go before the implementation of the National Food Security Act in the State, the district Civil Supplies authorities continue to be bombarded with complaints over new ration cards, which will do away with the Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) categories and replace them with priority and non-priority sections.

The authorities have so far received over 30,000 complaints from seven taluks in the district against the exclusion from priority sections making them ineligible for getting food grain at subsidised prices reserved for BPL families.

“Everybody claims to be eligible for priority ration cards and hence not all of these complaints need to be genuine. We will sift through them and address genuine complaints lodged with relevant documents,” a senior Civil Supplies official said.

There are over 8 lakh ration card holders in the district, according to figures available with the Civil Supplies Department.

However, officials are clueless about the number of ration card holders who are ineligible for priority ration cards despite enjoying the benefits of BPL rations cards under the existing arrangement.

“We are in the process of collating such data, though at present the focus is on receiving complaints,” the official added.

The priority list will exclude people who possess more than one acre, house of more than 1,000 square feet area and four-wheeler.