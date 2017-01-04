Colourful procession heralds school fest

A colourful procession involving hundreds of students marked the official beginning of the Ernakulam revenue district school arts fest at North Paravur near here on Tuesday.

The cultural procession, accompanied by percussion ensemble and various art forms, was taken out by the students from St. Germain’s Zion Lower Primary School. It later concluded at the Govt. Girls’ Higher Secondary School, the main venue of the fest. Tableaux and cultural troupes highlighting the theme of a plastic and liquor-free society were presented on the occasion.

Hundreds of people lined up on either side of the road to catch a glimpse of the event. Girls dressed in traditional attire held flashy parasols. Students waved colourful ribbons adding to the excitement in the air.

The festival spread over 16 venues will have competitions in over 290 items. About 6,000 students across the 14 sub-districts are participating in the fest that will conclude on January 6.

Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Patakam, Chakiarkoothu, Nangiarkoothu, Koodiyattom, Chavittunatakam, and literary competitions were held at various venues on the inaugural day.