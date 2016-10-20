Coconut tree climbers going places

Those bare chested, sinewy men with their long machets clambering up and down the coconut palms in Kerala may now be a dwindling community. But some of them may now get to look down from palm tops far removed from the Kerala coast, going by an advertisement that reportedly appeared in a local newspaper, which is going viral on social media.

The ad seeking the annual services of a coconut climber abroad (with free flight tickets thrown in, of course) is being discussed as an indicator of the potential demand for them even abroad.

Perhaps dissuaded by the relatively low wages and the tough grind, many of them had left the job in recent years, until the Coconut Development Board (CDB), a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Agriculture headquartered at Kochi, stepped in.

The CDB started a novel training programme in 2011, Friends of Coconut Tree (FoCT), to groom aspiring young climbers.

This ‘global’ demand potential is no rare phenomenon, insists CDB officials.

“Some Caribbean countries had sought services of our experts to train their men in coconut climbing, during an international Cocotech conference sometime back. That, however, didn’t take off, and instead they procured the palm climbing machine manufactured by Raidco Kerala Limited and Kerala Agro Industries Corporation Ltd that are based on CDB’s design. The climbers are in demand in many Pacific rim nations that grow coconuts,” a CDB official said.

52,000 trained

In the last five years, over 52,000 youngsters had undergone the six-day residential training programme under FoCT. Though CDB officials claim that the programme has put an end to the shortage of coconut climbers locally, there is no guarantee that all those trained would continue to remain in the job, despite an assurance taken from them that they would do so at least for a year.

The CDB spends Rs.56,500 for training each batch of 20 people, in addition to giving them the climbing machines worth Rs. 2,375 . The training is imparted through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, NGOs and farmer producer companies.

Saturation point

“The training project has reached saturation point in Kerala where over 29,000 people have already been groomed for the job. It has also been evoking a good response from States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. We are now targeting to train another 6,000-odd aspirants during this year, of which about 750 have already been put through the paces,” the official said.