Cochin chamber hails decision

The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the decision to denotify Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes to curb black money.
“This is a timely move which signifies the Government’s firm commitment to curb black money and is a manifestation of its continuing fight against corruption. This deft move will help ease inflationary pressures and will demonstrate to the world that India is committed to curbing corruption,” Chamber president Shaji Vargheset said in a pressnote here on Wednesday.
“This is an important measure,” he said.
