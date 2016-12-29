Kochi

Civil Aviation Minister lauds CIAL

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapati Raju said here on Thursday that the Cochin International Airport was a model for other airports in infrastructure development.

He said that other airports in the country had benchmarked their expenses in new terminal buildings basing on the expenses incurred by CIAL for its new international terminal. The Cochin airport spent Rs. 62,000 per sq.ft. for its new international terminal while the national benchmark was Rs. 65,000 per sq.ft., said a press release here.

The Minister was speaking on his visit to the airport on Thursday. He was received by CIAL managing director V. J. Kurien. Mr. Raju also held a round of discussions with senior officials of the airport.

