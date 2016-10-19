Celebrating young music talents

The regional finals of the Kerala edition of M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards 2016 – Voice of the Year, organised by The Hindu and music label Saregama, and dedicated to her fans across the globe will be held at TDM Hall on Durbar Hall Road here on October 21.

Celebrated in the memory of the iconic singer, the event is a fitting tribute to the queen of Carnatic music, who was admired and adored across the world not only for her divine voice but also for her generosity and simplicity. Carnatic music is an integral part of south India’s cultural heritage, and the award seeks to preserve and promote it.

It will be presented to young Carnatic vocalists and aims to provide the next generation of classical singers an opportunity to exhibit their talent and win the prestigious ‘Voice of the Year 2016’ award. The five finalists for the regional finals of the Kerala edition of the event are Abhirami Ajai (recipient of M.S. Subbulakshmi Yuva Sangeetha Ratna Award 2016 and playback singer in Malayalam and Tamil films), Anand K. Raj (accredited All India Radio Grade B artiste, winner of several awards in Carnatic music, scholarship awarded by CCRT), Bhagyalakshmi G.R. (winner of awards at district level and State school youth festivals, regular performer in Chembai Sangeetholsavam), Devika Balasubramanian K. (winner of Gandharva Sangeetham junior and senior editions, awarded for Carnatic and Light Music at the Kerala CBSE State Youth festivals), and Harisankar K.S. (winner of AIR Classical competition held in 2008, accredited Grade B artiste of All India Radio, presented with the title ‘Ragaratnam’). The five short-listed participants for the Kerala edition of the event will perform live before a panel of eminent judges. The winner will earn a place in the grand finale to be held in Chennai on November 13. The programme will start at 6 p.m.

The award seeks to preserve Carnatic music and help young singers to exhibit their talent.

×