Car mowes down scooter rider

A 35-year-old scooter rider died after being hit by a speeding car near Poothotta on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Sanal Kumar, a native of Udayamperoor.
The accident took place around 2 p.m. near North Puthenkavu when Sanal Kumar was proceeding to Thripunithura from Poothotta. The speeding car hit the two-wheeler from behind and dragged the vehicle along the road for about 30 metres.
Following this, both the vehicles caught fire even as the scooter rider sustained a major head injury. Sanal Kumar was rushed to a private hospital but died later.
