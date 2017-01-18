Cancer detection camps from February 4

The Cochin Cancer Research Centre will conduct a special cancer detection camp on February 4 to mark World Cancer Day.

An awareness campaign, a survey on the prevalence of the disease in the society and screening at the cancer centre will be part of the programme on the day.

The screening camps will be held in different stages. The first camp will be for women living in the four wards near the centre.

If the survey mechanism is found to be successful, the programme will be replicated in Kalamassery municipality and other parts of the district in association with government hospitals.