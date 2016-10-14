Cancel MBBS admissions: CEE

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Thursday urged the Kerala High Court to uphold the order of the Admission Supervisory Committee for Professional Courses cancelling the entire MBBS admissions made by the Kannur Medical College, a self-financing medical college based in Kannur, for the year 2016-17 as the management did not cooperate with it to prepare a rank list in terms of the High Court directive.

In a report filed before the High Court, the CEE said that due to lack of cooperation on the part of the college, the rank list could not be prepared and allotment made on the basis of the High Court order.

The report, therefore, sought to uphold the order of the supervisory committee cancelling the entire MBBS admission made by the college and pleaded that the eligible candidates be admitted in accordance with the merit on the NEET rank list.

The report added that prima facie, the college authorities had disobeyed the directive of the High Court to be present before the CEE with all the relevant records, including the particulars of the applications received, those rejected as defective, details of defects, the final rank list of the students concerned, and such other aspects to substantiate their case as to the transparency and inter-se merit during the spot admission process. Though the supervisory committee had furnished the list of complainants, their eligibility could not be ascertained due to the fact that NEET rank of the applicants was not furnished by the college.

Therefore, the Commissioner could not proceed with such incorrect documents and the admissions could not be effected as ordered by the High Court.

Palakkad college

As for the admission to the Karuna Medical College, Palakkad, another self-financing college, the Commissioner in the report sought to approve a list of 30 candidates admitted by CEE at the spot admission process and a list of 30 candidates removed from the list of 100 candidates furnished by the college. The 30 candidates who got admission were removed due to the flawed admission procedure and other connected irregularities.

The court adjourned to October 19 the hearing in the cases relating to the admission to these two colleges.

