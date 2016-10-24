Call to protect traditional knowledge

The second international seminar on Health, Human Rights and Intellectual Property Rights with the theme ‘Traditional Knowledge’ that was conducted here recently discussed the challenges and potential of the sector.

It saw academicians, policy-makers, students, custodians and stakeholders of traditional knowledge from different sectors in Kerala discuss the need to protect traditional knowledge and to suggest the way forward. There was also an exhibition of famous Kerala Geographic Indications (GI) like Arnamula mirror, Vazhakulam pineapple, Pokkali rice, etc.

The event was organised by the Centre for Health Law and Policy, Centre for Human Rights and the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS). It was inaugurated by Kerala High Court Judge Kemal Pasha. The jurisprudential aspects of traditional knowledge too were discussed. This was followed by a core session chaired by Carlos M. Correa of the University of Buenos Aires and Ghazala Javed from the Ministry of AYUSH. The second day of the seminar discussed the challenges and opportunities of traditional knowledge holders. Also discussed was the role of traditional knowledge in promoting healthy living.