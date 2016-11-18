Call to constitute UMTA, develop roads and flyovers

The State government must urgently accord its sanction to Kochi’s Unified Metropolitan Transportation Authority (UMTA) so that public transport systems are modernised, integrated and cover a larger area, speakers at a seminar organised here on Thursday on “Kochi’s commuting problems and solutions” demanded.

The UMTA Act is awaiting the State Cabinet’s nod. It will bring under one umbrella Kochi Metro, its feeder buses, other public transport buses, ferries and autorickshaws, providing commuters a wide array of services to choose from. S. Sarma, Vypeen MLA and former Minister, inaugurated the event organised by Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC).

Mr. Sarma said that the police and civic agencies must take members of the public into confidence before implementing traffic reforms and development projects. P.T. Thomas, Thrikkakara MLA, sought effective measures to speed up the development of roads, bridges and flyovers. He expressed concern at the tardy pace of widening the Thammanam-Pullepady Road, work on which began over two decades ago.

Speakers expressed concern at buses being diverted from busy roads while cars are allowed to proceed straight. This results in buses, which carry over 50 per cent of the city’s commuters, having to cover extra distance. Many others expressed concern at rash driving by bus men, rude behaviour of the crew and buses being parked deliberately in the middle of the road to prevent other buses from overtaking them.

They also expressed concern at encroachers eating into roads and footpaths. The tendency among shop owners to convert cellar parking space to commercial space too came under fire, since this was blamed for illegal parking on roads and footpaths.

A representative of Kochi Metro Rail Limited spoke on the metro’s future expansion plans and the need to hew out space for pedestrians.

In the meantime, Mr. Thomas and a team of metro officials visited the site where a four-lane bridge would be built at Champakkara after the two-lane bridge is pulled down. This is being done as part of widening the Kunnara Park-Pettah Road into a four-lane one.