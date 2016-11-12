Call for balance between development and health

Population explosion, greed, yearning for a luxurious lifestyle and consumerist culture are proving the death knell for people, as can be seen from the frightening levels of air and water pollution in cities, towns and industrial hubs, Minister for Health, Social Welfare and Pollution Control K.K. Shylaja has said.

Speaking after inaugurating an ambient air quality monitoring station and display board at Vyttila Mobility Hub on Friday, she said commoners were the worst affected by pollution.

“The monitoring centre is as important as a hospital in checking respiratory and other diseases, by creating awareness on alarming pollution levels in Kochi. There has to be a balance between development and people’s health. Both developed and developing countries are to blame for increasing pollution levels.” She cited the need to treat domestic, industrial and hospital garbage at source to prevent refuse being dumped in rural areas and water bodies. Plastic waste must be segregated and used for tarring roads, Ms. Shylaja said.

Funded by BPCL

The pollution monitoring centre at the hub has been installed by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) using the approximately Rs.1.50-crore corporate social responsibility fund given by BPCL-Kochi Refinery.