Call for advisory panel

Bank of Baroda chairman Ravi Venkatesan has called for an advisory council of world class researchers to help Kerala leapfrog competing States by leveraging its inherent advantages.

Delivering the keynote address at the fifth edition of TiECON Kerala here on Friday, Mr. Venkatesan said that in the light of the speed with which things are changing, it would not be possible for Kerala to catch up with rivals.

He called for a world-class science university, which he said would be difficult but by no means impossible.