Kochi

Cab driver found dead in locked vehicle

The body of a 50-year-old cab driver was found inside his locked car in the parking space of a hotel on MG Road here on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Selvaraj, a native of Coimbatore and a cab driver.

The man was found lying on the seat by the locals. Thinking that he was sleeping, they tried to wake him up by banging on the windowpanes of the car, but he remained motionless.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and and took Selvaraj to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Selvaraj had come to Kochi to ferry to Coimbatore a family from which was staying at the hotel. No injury marks were found on his body. The exact reason for the death will come to light after an autopsy at the Ernakulam general hospital, the police said.

