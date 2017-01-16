CSI moderator

Bishop Thomas K. Oommen, deputy moderator and head of the Madhya Kerala Diocese (MKD) of the Church of South India, has been elected moderator by the 35th session of the Synod, the highest decision-making body of the Church. He was elected on the first day of the four-day session which began here on Sunday.
He is the third one to be elected to the august position from Kerala and the first after the amendment of the Church Constitution. He will serve a three-year term as the head of the CSI spread over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Seemandhra, Telangana, Karnataka and parts of Sri Lanka. Bishop Oommen will be formally consecrated Moderator on Tuesday.
Bishop Vadapally Prasada Rao, head of the Dornakal diocese of the CSI in Telangana, is the new deputy moderator.
The Synod will conclude on Tuesday.
