CPI(M) to discuss Zakir Husain issue today

It will be a crucial day for the CPI(M) in the district on Friday as the party will decide on its course of action in the case of its Kalamassery area secretary V.A. Zakir Husain against whom the City Task Force (CTF) has registered a criminal case on a non-bailable offence.

On the day, an anticipatory bail plea of Husain will also come up before the Principal District and Sessions court.

The district secretariat of the party will meet on Friday morning to discuss the issue. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will attend the crucial meeting to be held at 11 a.m.

Husain has been absconding since last week after being booked by the Palarivattom police for allegedly threatening a businessman in Kochi.

The CTF, which was formed following a directive from the Chief Minister to curb organised criminal activities, booked its first case against Husain on a complaint lodged by Jube Paulose from Vennala.

The complainant had alleged that Husain had threatened him to withdraw from a business deal. Karukappilly Sidhique, a former DYFI activist is the second accused in the case.

