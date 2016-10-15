CNG buses to join metro feeder service

A mixed fleet of 40 buses run on CNG and electricity are slated to be operated as feeder services for the Kochi Metro, linking stations with commercial hubs and suburban towns.

The earlier plan was to have electric buses alone. “We plan to have CNG buses too, since a few CNG fuelling stations have been planned in the district. We are on the lookout for a reliable operating partner, preferably from the cooperative sector or agencies like Kudumbasree, to operate and maintain the buses. This will be done through bidding where stringent norms will be laid,” KMRL sources said.

The Kerala Urban Road Transport Corporation (KURTC) too is expected to operate buses which are run on CNG, a cleaner fuel. Some of them too might be roped in as metro’s feeder buses, they added. The number of feeder services from metro stations will be increased when more trains are introduced. Initially, nine of the total 25 trains will operate in the Aluva-Maharaja’s College Ground corridor when the metro is commissioned in mid-2017. The order for 40 electric and CNG buses will be placed shortly, and they are expected to be delivered within six months, the sources added.

Similarly, mini buses envisaged as feeder services for Metro Aqua — a fleet of 78 modern boats linking different parts of the city with islands in the vicinity — too are expected to be operated using CNG or electricity.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has tentatively identified as many as 40 feeder routes, 22 of which are circular and 18 point-to-point. Feeder services are expected to augment passenger patronage for the metro, since commuters need not depend on private vehicles to reach the stations. Similarly, dependence on autorickshaws and taxi cars from stations would be minimal.

A fleet of approximately 100 buses have been planned as feeder services from Kochi Metro stations to commercial hubs and towns in a 10-km radius.