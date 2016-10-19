Kochi

CMFRI launches cleanliness drive

As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched the Swachhta Pakhwada, a 14-day cleanliness drive, at its headquarters in Kochi, and various research and field centres in the country. Under the programme, the CMFRI staff will clean public places, including fisheries harbours and beaches. Besides cleaning activities, awareness classes and various competitions will also be held from October 17 to 31.

According to a statement issued by the CMFRI, a ‘Swachhta pledge’ was taken during the inaugural meeting in Kochi.

