Kochi

CMFRI boost to sea cage culture enterprises

Hatchery produced seeds of high-valued orange spotted grouper.

CMFRI succeeds in mass seed production of orange spotted grouper

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has succeeded in the mass-scale seed production of orange spotted grouper ( Epinephelus coiodes ), a fish in high demand in the market. The achievement is the first of its kind for the country.

The hatchery seed production of the species at the Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of CMFRI is expected to boost sea cage culture enterprises in the country.

Shubhadeep Ghosh, senior scientist, said the institute recorded the achievement after the continuous efforts of scientists and technical staff for the last two years.

The larvae are now in an advanced stage with a size of around three cm after 42 days of rearing in the hatchery and are ready to be transferred to the nursery rearing.

