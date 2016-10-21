CITU members held on charge of assault

The city police have arrested six CITU members, including a former CPI(M) councillor, for allegedly manhandling the owner of a used car showroom at Edappally and damaging properties. The arrested have been identified as Mahesh Kumar, 46, a former CPI(M) councillor, Muhammed Basheer, 39, Rajesh R, 39, Niju Charlie, 39, all natives of Edappally, and Krishna Kumar, 31, a resident of Ponekkara, and Girishan I, 44, of Elamakkara.

According to the police, the incident took place last Monday. Though the shop owner had lodged a complaint with the police, no action was taken for two days. However, a video of the attack surfaced later, forcing the police to act.