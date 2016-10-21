CITU members held on charge of assault

The city police have arrested six CITU members, including a former CPI(M) councillor, for allegedly manhandling the owner of a used car showroom at Edappally and damaging properties. The arrested have been identified as Mahesh Kumar, 46, a former CPI(M) councillor, Muhammed Basheer, 39, Rajesh R, 39, Niju Charlie, 39, all natives of Edappally, and Krishna Kumar, 31, a resident of Ponekkara, and Girishan I, 44, of Elamakkara.
According to the police, the incident took place last Monday. Though the shop owner had lodged a complaint with the police, no action was taken for two days. However, a video of the attack surfaced later, forcing the police to act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor