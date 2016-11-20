CITU leader to meet State Police Chief today

Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) Ernakulam unit president K.N. Gopinath will meet State Police Chief Loknath Behra on Sunday with the complaint of police laxity in investigating the murder attempt on him.

According to Mr. Gopinath, the step comes in the wake of the police apparently attempting to sabotage the probe by terming the assailant as mentally-unstable. “I have raised the issue with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who in turn, has directed the DGP to take appropriate action on this. Following this, I have been informed by the city police about a meeting with the DGP on Sunday morning,’’ he said.

Mr. Gopinath sees a larger conspiracy behind the attack as the accused had no personal animosity towards him. “The explanations he had given to the cops, including his decade-old hatred to wards the CPI(M), appeared really implausible,’’ he pointed out.

Police reiterate stance

The police, on the other hand, sought to reiterate its earlier position that the accused was mentally unstable. “We traced his whereabouts. He has no links with any persons outside including his family members,’’ said K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam.