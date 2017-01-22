CIAL to help implement water project for four panchayats

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) will help implement a ₹127-crore drinking water project that will benefit around 30,000 households in Nedumbassery, Chengamanad, Kanjoor and Sreemoolanagaram panchayats in the district.

The panchayat presidents concerned and officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) have signed an agreement for the drinking water project, says a press release from CIAL here.

The water supply project will be implemented by ‘Jalanidhi’ with the help of the World Bank. The water reservoir and common amenities for the project will cost ₹60 crore. The supply network will require an investment of ₹67 crore, says the release.

The State government will bear 75% of the cost of the project; 15% will be borne by various local bodies and 10% by beneficiaries.

Anwar Sadat, Aluva MLA, will contribute from the MLA fund for the project. Each of the beneficiary households will have to contribute a maximum of ₹4,000. If the number of beneficiaries increase, the amount will come down. KWA customers will not have to pay the amount.

CIAL managing director and additional chief secretary V.J. Kurien said the airport authority was ready to help the water supply project. He said CIAL had been helping panchayats in its neighbourhood by building ring roads, bridges, etc. Around 7,500 people from the neighbouring areas are working in the airport.

The drinking water project is expected to be completed in 22 months. All the households will have 24-hour drinking water supply with the completion of the project.