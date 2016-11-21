CIAL says ‘no’ to fresh taxi permit demand

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) authorities have said that it will not give in to the demand raised by some organisations for taxi permit in the airport area.

The airport authority made it clear on Sunday that taxi permits would be issued only to those who had lost their property and homes on account of land acquisition for the airport.

The airport authority said it had come to know of a group of people, who had approached private taxi owners, promising them taxi permits in the airport area. The airport authority also warned people not to be swayed by such false promises. The airport authority had, in 1999, formed the Cochin International Airport Taxi Cooperative Society to distribute taxi permits and services in the airport area. The airport authority has also prepared a list of people who lost their property or homes due to land acquisition for the airport with the help of the Department of Revenue.

The airport authority said a total of 604 people had so far been issued taxi permits within the airport area on the basis of the list of people who had lost their property or home for the building of the airport.

All those who lost their homes had been included in the taxi permit list and any vacancies arising in the future would be allotted to those who had not received any benefit from among those who lost their property for the airport. Since the airport management was committed to the cause of the people who lost their property or homes, it would not be possible for the authority to give into any pressure from organisations for taxi permits. No such claims will be entertained, it said.

Permits to be issued only to those who lost property or homes due to land acquisition for airport