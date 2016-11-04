CBI stand on probe against VACB chief mysterious: govt.

The State government on Thursday termed as “curious and mysterious” the stand of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that the agency was ready to probe the allegation that Jacob Thomas, Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), had violated the service rules by working at a private institution while on leave.

In an affidavit filed in response to a writ petition in the Kerala High Court, the State government said it was “curious to note” that the CBI had filed a statement expressing its willingness to take up the investigation into the allegation.

The undertaking given by the CBI was “totally unwarranted and mysterious” in view of the fact that the writ petition was not even admitted on file. Besides, there must be a pending investigation in a criminal offence if the CBI wanted to take up the probe.

In the instant case, except the fact that there was a confidential verification regarding the allegation of offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, there was no investigation pending against Mr. Thomas into any alleged commission of offences.

‘Overburdened’

The affidavit pointed out that in almost all cases seeking CBI probe, the agency would often take a stand that its branch was over-burdened with a large number of cases referred to it by the State government and the High Court and it lacked sufficient infrastructure and manpower to undertake investigation of cases.

The writ petition seeking CBI probe was filed by Sathyan Naravoor of Kannur with male fide intention to unleash a private vendetta against Mr. Thomas for political and personal reasons.

He was a general secretary of the Kannur DCC and president of the Rajiv Gandhi House Construction Cooperative Society, Koothuparamba. The petitioner was actively involved in the mining of sand through his cooperative society from the Valapattanam river stretch during 2012-2013 when Mr. Thomas was Director of Ports.

Mr. Thomas had stopped the sand mining citing corrupt practices, the government added.

The petitioner’s attempt was to tarnish the goodwill and clean image of an officer having utmost integrity and devotion to duty, and to pressurise the Vigilance to withdraw the criminal proceedings initiated against leaders of the UDF, the affidavit said.