British firms offering smart city solutions to arrive today

Representatives of over 20 innovative companies from the U.K. that offer smart city solutions will visit the city between November 11 and 12 for talks with the government and the industry on the potential to forge partnerships.

A communiqué from the British Deputy High Commission in Chennai said that the business delegation was visiting Kochi after showcasing high-tech smart city solutions at the just-concluded India-U.K. Tech Summit in New Delhi.

The mission would build on the existing U.K. assistance to Kochi, including support for its smart city bid and work on the urban master-planning in Aluva.

20 companies

British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai Bharat Joshi said that the U.K. had already supported Kochi Smart City Project and that he was excited to bring in over 20 top companies with “expertise in transport infrastructure, environment, energy, water, waste management and sanitation, technology infrastructure and securities and cyber solutions to see for themselves the opportunities this extraordinary city offers”.

“The companies visiting Kochi will pitch the latest in cutting-edge smart city solutions to both the government and industry. The U.K.’s smart cities’ offer is vast, from the development of autonomous vehicles, intelligent transport systems, data analytics and smart energy,” said Tammy Sandhu, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Department for International Trade at the Deputy High Commission of the U.K. in Chennai.