British firms brief KMRL on Smart City technologies

Over the past two days, some 20 technology firms from the U.K. briefed officials of the Kerala Metro Rail Corporation (KMRL), the nodal agency for the special purpose vehicle for the Smart City project, on a range of innovative, new age technologies across sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, clean energy, sanitation and communication, to name a few.

The talks, organised at the instance of the British Deputy High Commission in Chennai, was with a view to explore areas of potential partnership in the city, Bharat Joshi, Deputy High Commissioner, told the media here on Saturday.

Unique expertise

The firms travelled to Pune and Kochi after taking part in the India-U.K. Tech Summit in New Delhi earlier this month, in step with the visit of the recently elected U.K. Premier Theresa May to India.

The companies, some led by persons of Indian origin, had unique expertise in transport infrastructure, built environment, energy, water, waste management and sanitation, technology infrastructure and securities and cyber solutions, it was maintained.