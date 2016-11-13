British firms brief KMRL on Smart City technologies

Over the past two days, some 20 technology firms from the U.K. briefed officials of the Kerala Metro Rail Corporation (KMRL), the nodal agency for the special purpose vehicle for the Smart City project, on a range of innovative, new age technologies across sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, clean energy, sanitation and communication, to name a few.
The talks, organised at the instance of the British Deputy High Commission in Chennai, was with a view to explore areas of potential partnership in the city, Bharat Joshi, Deputy High Commissioner, told the media here on Saturday.
Unique expertise
The firms travelled to Pune and Kochi after taking part in the India-U.K. Tech Summit in New Delhi earlier this month, in step with the visit of the recently elected U.K. Premier Theresa May to India.
The companies, some led by persons of Indian origin, had unique expertise in transport infrastructure, built environment, energy, water, waste management and sanitation, technology infrastructure and securities and cyber solutions, it was maintained.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor