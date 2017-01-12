Bhairava thickens the crisis plot

The release of the Tamil flick Bhairava in cinema halls across the State on Thursday deepened the crisis in the Malayalam film industry with the Kerala Film Exhibitors’ Federation set to oust 19 members who screened the movie violating the organisation’s diktat.

Buoyant producers’ and distributors’ associations, expectant of fissures within the federation, gave a detailed list of 40-odd cinemas belonging to federation members, which were among the 203 centres where the Vijay-starrer was released.

More cinemas to release

“The film will be released in more cinemas of federation members in the coming days. We are now set to release new Malayalam flicks from January 19, including in release centres of the federation and non-release centres affiliated to the Kerala Cine Exhibitors Association,” said G. Suresh Kumar, President, Kerala Film Producers’ Association.

However, P.V. Basheer Ahamed, president of the federation, said that not all cinemas included on that list had released the movie. “The film was released in only 19 cinemas of federation members, out of which seven belonged to members who also doubled up as either producer or distributor. All of them will be ousted from the federation,” he said.

Mr. Ahamed questioned the claim to release new Malayalam flicks from next week. Movie houses of the Kerala Cine Exhibitors Association would be still screening Bhairava when new Malayalam films are lined up for release. So, where are they going to find cinemas to release the Malayalam films, he asked. He further said that collections of films would be badly hit if they are not released in the federation’s 300-odd cinemas. The first day collection of Bhairava had proved that having 200 release centres was still not good enough to even match the revenue from half that number of federation’s cinemas.

Siyad Kokker, president, Kerala Film Distributors’ Association, said that henceforth movies would be released in all cinemas which were willing to screen them irrespective of their affiliation with the federation or association. The Kerala Cine Exhibitors Association of non-release centres was upbeat over the prospect of its members getting to release new movies.

“Earlier our members were circumspect over making investments to improve cinemas considering the federation’s opposition to giving us new releases. With that obstacle off the way, our cinemas would exceed the standard of federation’s cinemas in the next six months. In fact, many of our cinemas are already way better than that of many of federation’s cinemas,” said Shaji Viswanath, general secretary of the association.

Meanwhile, the prevailing crisis benefited Bhairava as it had an open field in the State with no competition from Malayalam movies for the box-office share.

The crisis erupted just ahead of the Christmas over federation’s demand for increasing its revenue share from cinemas to 50 per cent from 40 per cent, which was steadfastly opposed by producers and distributors.