Best of innovation on show at Sastrayaan

Young innovators and researchers presented the wonders of science at the Sastrayaan programme held at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Friday, providing the public a chance to experience the varsity’s accomplishments in various areas.

It was an open house initiative aimed at inviting the public to visit the campus and get first-hand information on the research output of each department.

Young talents from the Cochin University College of Engineering at Pulinkunnu came up with an intelligent gas platform that instantly texts an alert message to homemakers when their cooking gas cylinder suffers a leak.

The system also sends a message to the company for booking a new cylinder when the quantity of gas in the existing one reaches below 10 per cent of storage capacity.

The researchers at the Department of Computer Science displayed a software that recognises the writer through his or her handwriting. They also presented software that detects plagiarism, says an official communication.

Vice Chancellor J. Letha inaugurated the programme. Sastrayaan will be open to public till Saturday afternoon.